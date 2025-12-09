DOH 7 to offer free health services in fair on December 12

THE Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) is set to offer a wide range of free healthcare services through the “Regalo sa Kahimsog Serbisyo Fair” on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the DOH 7 CHD Grounds in Cebu City.

The event will provide a wide range of services, including blood chemistry tests, chest X-rays, family planning assistance, health education, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) counseling and testing, medical consultations, psychosocial support, mobile blood donation, nutrition counseling, and free medicines.

DOH 7 Director Joshua Brillantes said the activity embodies the health department’s deeper commitment to compassion and public service amid the magnitude 6.9 earthquake and typhoons that struck the region.

“Karong panahon sa Pasko, we want our people to feel that they are not alone in their health journey,” said Brillantes. “We are bringing essential health services closer to our communities and reminding everyone that good health remains one of the most meaningful gifts we can share, especially in times of recovery.”

Only 100 slots are available, and interested individuals must pre-register via bit.ly/REGISTERRSK2025.

The activity forms part of the region’s 2025 Year-End Program Implementation Review and aims to bring essential medical services closer to communities this Christmas season. (DPC)