DOH 7 to receive supply of essential HIV medicines

THE Department of Health (DOH) 7 is set to receive 979,200 Tenofovir, Lamivudine and Dolutegravir (TLD) tablets to support the continued treatment of People Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (PLHIV) in the region.

DOH Central Visayas Center for Health Development in a public statement on Friday, July 17, 2026, said the tablets are equivalent to 32,640 bottles.

“TLD is the recommended first-line antiretroviral therapy for people living with HIV. It is highly effective in suppressing the viral load, helping people achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load with consistent treatment,” DOH 7 said.

HIV cases

Central Visayas remains one of the country’s high HIV-burden areas, recording thousands of cases since the first infections were documented in 1984, according to the DOH Epidemiology Bureau’s HIV and Aids Surveillance of the Philippines report.

Data shows that the region has logged 12,137 cumulative HIV cases from January 1984 through March 2026, accounting for about seven percent of all recorded cases nationwide.

In the first quarter of 2026, health authorities confirmed 4,633 new HIV-positive individuals nationwide, which averages out to 51 new cases per day.

The number of cases places Central Visayas among the country’s top five regions with the highest HIV burden, along with the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon and the Davao Region.

Health officials said the region faces a distinct challenge, as it accounts for nearly all reported HIV cases linked to needle-sharing in the country. Most newly diagnosed infections involve young adults, with those aged 15 to 34 making up the majority of cases.

The region is also facing one of the country’s most serious challenges in keeping PLHIV connected to care. While 7,646 individuals remain on ARV therapy, 3,007 others have discontinued follow-up visits and are now classified as “lost to follow-up.”

Treatment

On July 10, the DOH Central Office conducted an inspection of the initial newly delivered ARVs in the country to ensure the safety, effectiveness and quality of the medicines.

DOH said the first tranche of ARVs consists of at least 455,188 bottles, part of the expected 1.2 million HIV commodities that will be delivered.

The agency also looked into whether the medicines are registered, compliant with Food and Drug Administration standards and ready for distribution to HIV patients.

DOH said the second and third tranches of HIV commodities are expected to arrive by August to September. The agency noted that the situation in the Middle East has affected the delivery of HIV commodities to the Philippines. / dpc