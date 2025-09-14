DOH 7 to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer

AS PART of efforts to combat the alarming rise in cervical cancer cases, the Department of Health (DOH) 7 is set to launch a school-based Human Papillomavirus (HPV) immunization program targeting students as young as nine years old.

Joan Antonette Albito, head of the Non-Communicable Diseases Section of DOH 7, said the initiative aims to vaccinate girls in the nine to 13 age group, offering protection against one of the most preventable but deadly cancers affecting women.

Albito said young girls in both public and private schools are eligible to receive the services, which are primarily aimed at fourth-grade learners.

“To make cervical cancer prevention truly accessible, DOH is trying to bring the services closer to where women and girls already are,” said Albito. Out-of-school youth girls can also avail themselves of the HPV vaccine through community-based immunization.

Albito urged all women and girls to undergo screening, stressing that cervical cancer often shows no symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage.

Benefits

Under DOH guidelines, young girls aged nine to 14 are eligible to receive two doses of the HPV vaccine. However, health officials are proposing to shift to a single-dose regimen for this age group.

Dr. Pherdes Galbo, an obstetrician-gynecologist, explained that targeting girls in this age group is ideal because their immune systems are highly responsive and they are unlikely to have been exposed to the HPV virus.

He said the vaccine is 70 to 80 percent effective in this age group and is intended to be part of their routine childhood immunizations.

Awareness

Despite the availability of HPV vaccines, Albito pointed out that many women and girls remain vulnerable due to three main barriers: access, awareness and stigma.

Albito stressed that misconceptions associating cervical cancer with sexual behavior discourage early screening, while financial and geographic barriers also continue to hinder prevention efforts.

Central Visayas recorded a fivefold increase in the number of women aged 20 and above who were either suspected of having or diagnosed with cervical cancer, rising from 51 cases in 2021 to 241 in 2024.

Data from DOH 7 also indicated a steady climb in the intervening years, with 205 cases reported in 2022 and 218 in 2023.

Cervical cancer mortality in Central Visayas has also steadily increased over the past four years, from 45 deaths in 2021 to 52 in 2022, then sharply rising to 123 in 2023 and 163 in 2024.

Albito said that efforts to reduce cervical cancer cases in the region center on training barangay health centers to provide counseling, screening and treatment. Community outreach and mobile health teams are deployed to remote areas, minimizing the need for women to travel far for services.

She added that partnerships with local government units and organizations help integrate these services into existing health programs, making access more convenient alongside other available health services.

“The goal is to make prevention not a privilege, but part of the routine healthcare for every woman,” said Albito. / DPC