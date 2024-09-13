DOH 7 to validate 29 reported mpox cases

THE Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7) will check on discrepancies in the data of suspected monkeypox (mpox) cases from the different city health offices in the region.

“The data will really differ sometimes because of their capturing and reporting (procedures) so, it will not be the same. But in the region, we have about 29 suspected cases that were reported,” said Eugenia Mercedes Cañal of the DOH 7-Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) in Cebuano.

Cañal refused to disclose the places in the region with the suspected mpox cases saying that only the DOH 7’s Communication Management Unit (CMU) can release further data.

“I just forward it to CMU since they’re the ones gathering the data … The discrepancies are because sometimes they don’t immediately report to us or make a report, but I’ve had it investigated,” said Cañal.

Cañal said they still have to validate the data and confirm it.

“Based on our case definition, if a person has a fever and an unusual rash, along with other signs and symptoms, and if that rash and fever don’t look like dengue or measles (but more like chickenpox, with vesicular lesions), then they meet our criteria. At that point, we would take a sample from them for testing,” Cañal explained.

Cañal added that RESU will then send the sample to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila for testing.

“They usually say the results will take two weeks, but it can be faster, sometimes as soon as a week. The turnaround time depends on how many samples they’re processing,” she said.

If someone with the disease visits the Outpatient Department (OPD), the hospital will refer them to the local government unit for isolation. Mild cases can isolate at home, while severe cases will be admitted and isolated in a separate room.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the DOH central office warned against organizations and individuals selling unapproved mpox vaccines in the Philippines.

They have been brought into the country without the careful attention of regulatory agencies like the DOH and its Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the DOH advisory said.

The public is cautioned against availing of such vaccines as Mpox vaccines require certain storage and handling conditions.

“It is better to get Mpox vaccine doses in the Philippines once they are legally available to ensure that you are getting real, safe, and effective vaccines and not just a false sense of security,” the DOH said.

Mpox is a viral disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever.

It is spread through touch, kissing or sex with an infected person, and through animals, when hunting, skinning, or cooking them. Contaminated materials such as clothes or needles can also infect a person.

Pregnant women may also pass the virus on to their unborn baby.

While most people fully recover from the infection, some can get very sick. / CDF