DOH 7 urges festivalgoers to prioritize health, safety amid Sinulog crowds

THE Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas has reminded the public to prioritize health and safety during the Sinulog 2026 celebrations, citing possible heat and rain, as large crowds gather.

The DOH 7, in an advisory on Thursday, January 8, 2026, reminded festivalgoers to bring umbrellas, hats, fans, raincoats and other protective gear against heat and rain.

The agency also recommended bringing packed food that does not easily spoil and carrying enough drinking water to prevent dehydration.

Children, senior citizens, pregnant women and individuals with existing medical conditions stay at home, if possible.

Wearing comfortable clothing and bringing extra clothes were also encouraged, along with regular hand sanitation using alcohol-based sanitizers or washing with soap and water.

For emergencies and additional health-related concerns, the public may contact the DOH Central Visayas Regional Patient Navigation and Referral Unit, which operates 24/7, at #0711.

The public may also contact designated hotline numbers: 09672219120, 09231968249, and (032) 411-6900. (DPC)