DOH 7 warns vs self-medicating with antibiotics amid post-typhoon flooding

THE Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH 7) warned the public not to self-medicate and to seek medical consultation before taking any antibiotics amid flooding caused by Typhoon Tino.

DOH Regional Director Joshua Brillantes said in a public statement on November 7, 2025 that antibiotics should only be taken when prescribed, warning that misuse can cause adverse effects and lead to antibiotic resistance.

The health department urged the public to visit the nearest health center for proper assessment and treatment for symptoms or suspect infection of leptospirosis.

DOH 7 further reminded that doxycycline, an antibiotic used to prevent leptospirosis, should only be taken under medical supervision.

Health officials said improper use of the drug may cause side effects such as stomach upset, increased sensitivity to sunlight, and, in rare cases, severe allergic reactions. (DPC)