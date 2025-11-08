DOH activates emergency operations center for typhoon response

THE Department of Health (DOH) has activated its National Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) as the Marcos administration declared a one-year state of national calamity following typhoon Tino’s devastation and in preparation for typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong).

The PHEOC will serve as the central hub for coordinating health-related emergency responses nationwide.

“With the help of PHEOC, we will strengthen the response mechanism from national to local levels,” the DOH said, adding that it will intensify efforts to address health emergencies, especially during typhoons.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation 1077 to fast-track rescue, relief and recovery operations. DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa will lead the National PHEOC, with Assistant Secretary Gloria Balboa as incident manager.

Hospitals across Northern Luzon are on alert as Uwan nears, while DOH Bicol has prepositioned P7.9 million worth of supplies, including family kits and water tankers.

The DOH also readied P135.22 million worth of health supplies and equipment for immediate deployment for both Tino recovery and Uwan response. Emergency teams, including 1,300 responders, have been deployed to storm-hit provinces such as Cebu to provide medical, nutrition and mental health support, as well as water and sanitation assistance.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, typhoon Tino affected 823,977 families, or 2.9 million individuals, with over 73,000 families currently in evacuation centers. / PNA