DOH: Ashfall poses health risks in Cebu

ASH from Mt. Kanlaon, a stratovolcano on Negros Island, reached Cebu after its eruption on Thursday morning, July 9, 2026, raising health, water safety and air quality concerns across parts of the province.

Residents in Cebu were advised to stay indoors when possible, protect drinking water and use proper masks. The warning matters because volcanic ash is not ordinary dust, health and environment officials said, as it can irritate the eyes and skin, worsen breathing problems and contaminate exposed water sources.

Eruption

Mt. Kanlaon erupted past 7:30 a.m., sending ash into the air that later reached Cebu.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7), the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued separate reminders as the ash spread.

Pagasa observed haze around 11 a.m., about two hours after its wind data showed ash from Mt. Kanlaon moving toward Cebu.

Pagasa Visayas Chief Alfredo Quiblat Jr. said the ashfall may clear Friday, July 10, if Mt. Kanlaon does not erupt again.

Wind’s role in ash movement

Phivolcs said weather conditions do not cause volcanic eruptions, but they help determine where ashfall and other volcanic materials go, according to Mariton Antonia Bornas, head of the Phivolcs Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division.

At the time of the eruption, the Philippines was being affected by typhoon Inday and the southwest monsoon, or habagat. In the Visayas, Pagasa reported moderate to strong southwest winds, which helped explain why ash from Mt. Kanlaon moved toward Cebu.

A threat to air quality

EMB 7 detected an increased threat from particulate matter, or PM10, in Cebu because of the ashfall, according to Arthur Niño Calupig, an air quality monitoring expert.

PM10 refers to airborne particles measuring 10 microns and smaller. These particles are small enough to be inhaled, which is why health officials warned residents to limit exposure and use proper masks.

Health risks from ash exposure

DOH 7 Director Joshua Brillantes said ashfall may cause respiratory problems, skin irritation, eye irritation and other health concerns. He advised residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities because fine ash particles may still be inhaled, especially when masks do not fit properly.

Residents who must go outside were advised to wear properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks. These masks can help filter small airborne particles.

Brillantes said children, infants, people with asthma, those with chronic lung disease, cancer patients and people with comorbidities face higher risks of complications and secondary infections.

The DOH 7 chief also warned that ashfall can add mental and emotional stress in affected communities, especially for residents who cannot leave their homes because of illness or other limitations.

Drinking water safety

EMB 7 warned residents not to drink groundwater or other water sources exposed to ashfall. Calupig said removing visible ash particles from water may not be enough to make it safe.

Volcanic ash may contain sulfur and other minerals or chemicals that can contaminate water sources and cause irritation or other health concerns, he said.

“Once our groundwater sources used for drinking are mixed with ash, they are really not advisable to consume,” Calupig said.

Safe ash cleanup

Phivolcs advised the public not to hose down heavy volcanic ashfall. Bornas said residents should sweep and collect ash properly instead, as washing ash away with water may clog drainage systems.

She said collected ash may be stored for possible reuse, including in construction materials or agricultural soil, because it contains minerals that may have beneficial properties.

What’s ahead

Officials said residents in Cebu should continue monitoring advisories, limit exposure to ash and keep drinking water sources covered, as similar ashfall may still affect the island if Mt. Kanlaon remains active and winds again carry ash toward the province. / DPC