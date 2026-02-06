DOH caps price for HIV tests

IN A major move to lower barriers for healthcare, the Department of Health (DOH) has imposed a P2,800.00 price cap on the Rapid HIV Diagnostic Algorithm (rHIVda) conducted by both government and private clinical laboratories.

The mandate, detailed in Department Circular No. 2026-0057, aims to standardize costs that previously fluctuated significantly across the private sector, where some patients reported paying upwards of P4,000 for confirmatory results.

“All labs are strongly encouraged to align their charges within this amount in the interest of transparency and client protection,” the DOH stated. The agency emphasized that the fee is all-inclusive, covering test kits, administrative overhead, and operational expenses.

To ensure compliance, the DOH requires all 193 licensed rHIVda laboratories—as of December 31, 2025—to post these rates in conspicuous areas. The department reiterated that labs must accept referrals from both within and outside their regions to ensure no patient is turned away due to geography.