DOH: Covid-19 cases drop 70% in H1 2026

THE Department of Health (DOH) continues to monitor the Covid-19 situation nationwide as cases remain low, with 1,532 infections recorded from Jan. 4 to July 11, 2026, down 70 percent from the same period last year.

In a statement, the DOH said 1,532 confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded nationwide, down from the 5,070 cases logged during the same period in 2025.

“The DOH continues to closely monitor the situation through its regional offices and local government partners and maintains disease surveillance and response mechanisms nationwide,” said DOH.

SunStar Cebu sought data from DOH 7 on Covid-19 cases in Cebu and Bohol, but the agency was unable to provide the figures.

Symptoms

The health agency reminded the public that Covid-19 can range from having no symptoms to causing mild or severe respiratory illness.

The DOH advised people with symptoms of respiratory illness to consult the nearest health center or healthcare facility and follow recommended health measures to help prevent the spread of infection.

“While the number of reported cases remains low, the public is encouraged to continue practicing simple but effective health habits to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses,” DOH said.

Symptoms of Covid-19 may include fever, chills, sore throat, cough, nasal congestion or runny nose, headache, fatigue, body aches, difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and loss or changes in taste or smell.

To reduce the risk of infection, health authorities continue to advise the public to practice proper hygiene, including washing hands often, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and following other preventive measures.

“The DOH assures the public that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely, accurate and verified information as needed,” said DOH. / DPC