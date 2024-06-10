DOH denies reported mpox-related death in Central Visayas

THE Department of Health (DOH) denied on Monday, June 10, 2024, reports on the alleged death of an individual from Central Visayas due to the infectious disease mpox (formerly known as monkeypox).

In a statement, DOH Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said as of June 8, there are still four reported mpox cases in the country without any fatalities. All of the said cases have already recovered.

“Walang pasyenteng namatay sa mpox mula sa anumang rehiyon ng bansa. Sa pinakahuling balik (8 June 2024) mula sa DOH RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine), ang lahat ng naitest for mpox ay negative ang resulta,” he said.

Among the symptoms of mpox include the appearance of rashes similar to chickenpox, shingles, and herpes, which may sometimes be accompanied by fever, headache, muscles aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox as a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022.

During the same month, the Philippines recorded its first case of mpox.

The WHO lifted the declaration in May 2023. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)