DOH: Drive safely during the holidays

ROAD crash injuries doubled during the 2024–2025 holiday period, with 11,146 patients recorded, as more Filipinos traveled during the season while alcohol-related incidents also rose during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The figure is nearly double the 5,785 cases recorded in October and November 2024.

Of the number of injuries, 1,173 patients were found to have consumed alcohol, reinforcing concerns that drinking impairs driving and can lead to serious road crashes.

In an advisory on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, the Department of Health (DOH) said the data came from its Online National Electronic Injury Surveillance System covering patients who were brought to 210 hospitals and infirmaries for road crash injuries from December 2024 to January 2025.

The DOH said the sharp increase mirrors the annual trend of heavier road traffic, long-distance trips, and holiday gatherings, which together heighten risks on major thoroughfares, nationwide.

Motorists are reminded to avoid drinking alcohol and to ensure adequate rest before driving, especially during long-distance travel common during Christmas and New Year.

The advisory was issued as part of DOH’s Ligtas Christmas 2025 campaign, which aims to reduce preventable injuries and keep hospitals from being overwhelmed during the holiday season. / PNA