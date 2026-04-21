DOH issues health advisory after 4 days of haze in Metro Cebu

AFTER four days of persistent haze in Metro Cebu, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7) has issued a health advisory warning of possible health risks, particularly among vulnerable groups.

DOH 7 said air quality has reached levels that may pose health risks to all individuals, especially children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

“In recent days, Metro Cebu has continued to experience haze conditions due to the buildup of pollutants from local emissions such as vehicle exhaust, road dust, and previous fires, worsened by dry and hot weather and weak wind conditions,” reads a portion of the DOH 7 statement in Cebuano.

The agency explained that fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs and may cause coughing, difficulty breathing, and irritation of the eyes and throat.

“The DOH 7 assured the public that health facilities in the region are prepared, with the necessary equipment, to respond to a possible surge in cases of respiratory difficulty due to the ongoing haze affecting the city,” the statement added.

In response, DOH 7 urged the public to limit outdoor activities, especially prolonged exposure, and ensure proper ventilation inside homes. It also advised residents to monitor their health conditions and remain indoors if symptoms occur.

The public is advised to:

- Avoid outdoor activities, especially prolonged exposure

- Ensure clean surroundings and proper air circulation inside the home

- Monitor health conditions and stay indoors if symptoms occur

- Properly wear N95 or KN95 masks when going outside, especially for vulnerable individuals

- Seek medical consultation if experiencing symptoms of breathing difficulty

DOH 7 assured the public that health facilities in Central Visayas are prepared to respond to a possible increase in respiratory-related cases due to the ongoing haze. (CDF)