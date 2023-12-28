DOH logs 19 firecracker-related injuries since Dec. 25

NINETEEN people have been reported injured by fireworks in the Central Visayas from December 25, Christmas Day, until December 28, 2023, according to the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7).

Eight of the wounded came from Cebu Province, five from Cebu City, four from Bohol, and one each from Negros Oriental and Mandaue City.

In order to prevent injuries, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) is urging Cebuanos, particularly those who reside in isolated areas and are out of their reach, to refrain from using fireworks during the New Year revelry.

The CPPO also urged the parents to keep an eye on their children and forbid them from using pyrotechnics.

Instead, CPPO information officer Police Major Windel Abellana encouraged the public to ring in the New Year the traditional way—by making noise with objects like pot lids and party horns.

"Pwede gyud na siya magamit nga alternative (kaldero) ug katong torotot just to prevent unya maprotektahan pud ilabi na atong batan-on kay sila baya atong ugma," matod ni Abellana.

(Pot lids and party horns might be used instead of pyrotechnics to avoid (injuries) and at the same time protect the youth (from harm) because they are our future).

The Regional Civil Security Unit (CSU 7) has tightened its monitoring against the sale of fireworks that are prohibited by law, such as Goodbye Philippines, which caused injuries to an individual during the Christmas celebration.

Police Staff Sergeant Rene Bentulan stated that sellers who are found to be selling illicit fireworks would have their permits revoked and their merchandise seized.

The CSU 7 asked the public to report erring vendors to their nearest police station.

"Among warning ninyo nga kung masakpan mo namo bisag usa lang ka mga illegal nga pabuto sama anang Goodbye Philippines amo gyud ng ipasira inyong tindahan," Bentulan said.

(We warn you that even if we find one illegal firecracker like Goodbye Philippines, we will close your store).

Nevertheless, the police reported that fewer people were injured this year with firecrackers than in previous years. (With TPT)