DOH logs 57 blast injuries

THE Department of Health (DOH) reported 57 fireworks-related injuries nationwide as of Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, while authorities in Central Visayas recorded a peaceful Christmas celebration with no firecracker-related injuries.

The DOH said the figure reflects a 49 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. In its latest monitoring update, the agency noted that the National Capital Region logged the highest number of cases at 25, while other regions reported scattered incidents as communities marked the holidays.

Males aged 10 to 14 years were the most affected age group, according to the DOH. The leading causes of injuries were 5-Star, Kwitis, Boga and Triangulo fireworks.

In contrast, Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office 7, said no firecracker-related injuries were recorded in Central Visayas during the Christmas observance. He attributed the zero-casualty assessment to strict monitoring and sustained police presence.

Authorities deployed about 10,000 police officers across the region during Christmas, the same number set to be deployed for the New Year celebration, Maranan said.

Before Christmas, Maranan led inspections of firecracker vendors in Barangay Babag in Lapu-Lapu City. He said vendors complied with regulations and secured the required permits from the police, the Bureau of Fire Protection and the local government. No prohibited firecrackers were found during the inspection.

“It’s good that we didn’t see anyone selling prohibited firecrackers. Our countrymen here in Region 7 are generally law-abiding, but we will not be complacent. We will continue the conduct of surprise inspections to really see to it that everybody is abiding by the law,” Maranan said.

In Cebu City, Col. George Ylanan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, also reported no recorded firecracker-related injuries. He said police would still coordinate with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the DOH 7 to validate hospital records.

While Central Visayas posted zero casualties, the DOH reminded parents and guardians nationwide to closely supervise children and avoid the use of dangerous fireworks. The agency continued to advocate safe community pyrotechnic displays and urged the public to observe precautions ahead of the New Year celebrations to prevent further injuries and ensure a safer holiday season. / PNA, AYB