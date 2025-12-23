Cebu

DOH logs 7 fireworks-related injuries

SAFETY CHECK. Cebu City Police Chief Col. George Ylanan inspects the designated firecracker display area at South Road Properties on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 to check compliance with safety protocols and verify if vendors had the proper permits to sell fireworks and pyrotechnics. / Arnold Bustamante
THE Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, reported seven fireworks-related injuries (FWRIs) in various regions, 75 percent lower than the figure recorded during the same period last year.

In an advisory, the DOH said 28 FWRIs were recorded during the same period last year.

The cases, recorded by 62 sentinel hospitals from Dec. 21 to 4 a.m. on Dec. 23, were mostly caused by illegal fireworks, particularly boga and five-star.

At least 57 percent of the cases involved individuals 19 years old and below, while 43 percent were 20 years old and above.

The DOH reminded the public to immediately bring victims to hospitals in case of firecracker-related accidents.

For emergency medical assistance, the public may call the National Emergency Hotline 911, the DOH said. / PNA

