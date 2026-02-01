DOH steps up border watch vs. Nipah virus

PHILIPPINE health authorities are intensifying border surveillance and public awareness regarding the potentially deadly Nipah virus (NiV), despite no current presence in the country.

The Department of Health (DOH) has deployed thermal scanners and Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) nurses at all ports to monitor arriving passengers for the virus, which is transmitted by fruit bats and has a mortality rate of up to 75 percent.

The virus, first identified in Malaysia in 1998, can trigger severe respiratory illness and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. The virus is a rare but potentially deadly pathogen that has caused outbreaks in parts of Asia.

Measures

While there have been no confirmed cases in Cebu as of Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, DOH said border surveillance and screening protocols are well in place in the Philippines even without the threat of the NiV in the country.

The DOH said all ports and gateways nationwide have BOQ sub-stations equipped with infrared thermal scanners in every arrival concourse, where two BOQ nurses monitor the temperatures of incoming international passengers.

Passengers with a temperature above 37.5°C or visible symptoms will be flagged by scanners and spotters, and those needing care will be referred to DOH-designated hospitals.

Incoming passengers must also complete the health declaration checklist through the e-Travel application to be allowed entry into the country.

Transmission

NiV is primarily carried by fruit bats of the Pteropus genus, which are found across Southeast Asia, including parts of the Philippines.

Transmission to humans can occur through direct contact with infected bats, their saliva, urine, or contaminated fruit.

Human-to-human transmission has also been reported, especially among caregivers and family members in close contact with infected patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said NiV-infected individuals typically start with fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and sore throat, which can progress to dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, and neurological signs of acute encephalitis.

Earlier reports indicate that India has confirmed two NiV cases in individuals aged 20 to 30, with the WHO assessing the risk of the virus spreading beyond the country as “low.” / DPC, PNA