DOH to expand PhilHealth benefits

THE Department of Health (DOH) has pledged to expand the benefits provided by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth), in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to allocate an additional P60 billion to the agency under the proposed 2026 national budget.

During a hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance Subcommittee on Health, chaired by Sen. Pia Cayetano, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa presented the agency’s plans to strengthen healthcare coverage.

Herbosa also serves as chairman of the Philhealth Board.

Herbosa said on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, the benefits will be increased for illnesses that remain among the leading causes of death among Filipinos, such as heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and cancer.

“The President wants Philhealth to further increase its coverage of healthcare expenses. We will also expand benefits for dental care and mental health,” Herbosa said in Tagalog.

Commitment to ZBB

Herbosa also affirmed Philhealth’s commitment to sustain its Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) policy, ensuring that patients in accredited public hospitals will no longer face out-of-pocket costs.

He said the DOH is pushing for ZBB expansion to include major provincial and city government hospitals.

“The DOH is proposing a new line item in the General Appropriations Act to be called ‘Zero Balance Billing support for Level 2 and Level 3 LGU hospitals.’ If funded, this will greatly help beyond just DOH-managed hospitals,” he added.

In a letter submitted to Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Herbosa outlined the agency’s plans to broaden health coverage and improve access to affordable care for Filipinos.

These include: dental benefits; expanded mental health care (including outpatient consultations, psychosocial support and medicines); animal bite treatment; optometric services and devices for senior citizens; assistive devices like wheelchairs, crutches and walkers; medical transportation services; early detection and screening for lupus; autism treatment and therapy; and coverage for blood products, rehabilitation services and treatments for complications of noncommunicable diseases.

Multi-financing approach

Herbosa also underscored the implementation of Philhealth’s Yaman ng Kalusugan Program para Malayo sa Sakit, which will provide annual physical examinations, laboratory screenings and health risk assessments for senior citizens.

To ensure continuity of the ZBB program, the DOH is adopting a multi-financing approach.

It also pledged to expand Philhealth-accredited facilities, simplify accreditation for primary care providers such as rural health units and barangay health stations and intensify public information campaigns about Philhealth membership and benefits.

The DOH committed to submit a detailed roadmap to the Senate by December 31, which will outline strategies for financing, phased implementation of benefits, benchmarks and monitoring mechanisms. / PNA