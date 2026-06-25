DOH urges first-time donors to step forward amid blood shortages

THE Department of Health (DOH) encouraged first-time donors to give blood in response to ongoing shortages, citing the impact of recent natural disasters across the country.

With typhoons and earthquakes recently striking the Philippines, the DOH emphasized that a robust blood supply remains critical for treating victims during emergencies.

This year’s observance of Blood Donation Awareness Week -- themed “One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives” -- aims to highlight blood donation as a selfless act for individuals who want to help save lives.

Dr. Mar Carlo Alcontin, regional program manager of the National Voluntary Blood Services Program under the DOH Central Visayas Center for Health Development, said a steady blood supply is vital to mitigating shortages during crises.

“At least one percent of our population needs to donate so that we will have a sufficient and enough blood supply for everyone who needs blood,” Alcontin said.

The DOH has set a target to secure at least 40,000 blood donors this year. (Jinelle Rhea Simbajon and Mi Kizziah Reeve Tantog, UP Cebu interns)