DOH vaccinates 1M children vs measles, rubella in Mindanao

MORE than one million children in Mindanao and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have been vaccinated against measles and rubella during the first week of the Department of Health’s (DOH) “Ligtas Tigdas” immunization campaign, the agency reported late Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

In its Jan. 23 update, the DOH said the figure represents 36 percent of the 2.8 million children aged six to 59 months targeted for vaccination in Phase 1 of the program.

Northern Mindanao recorded the highest number of vaccinated children, with about 230,000 receiving the measles-rubella vaccine.

Aside from measles and rubella immunization, the DOH is also providing Vitamin A supplements to boost children’s immunity.

The health department earlier warned that measles and rubella are highly contagious, noting that one infected child can transmit the virus to as many as 16 unvaccinated children.

Vaccination, it said, is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and deaths linked to the disease.

The DOH said the vaccination campaign in Mindanao will continue until February, after which the program will be rolled out in Luzon and the Visayas in June.

Parents were urged to coordinate with their local government units (LGUs) as vaccination activities are being conducted jointly by the DOH and LGUs in communities nationwide. / PR VIA PNA