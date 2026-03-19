DOJ junks Garcia’s cyberlibel case vs Baricuatro

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has dismissed the petition for review filed by former Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia, effectively putting an end to the cyberlibel case she lodged against incumbent Governor Pamela Baricuatro over controversial social media posts.

In a resolution promulgated on March 6, 2026, the DOJ upheld earlier findings of the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, which dismissed the complaint for lack of sufficient evidence.

The department ruled that the case failed to meet the required standard of “reasonable certainty of conviction,” stressing that criminal complaints must be backed by strong and convincing proof, not mere allegations.

The DOJ also found no grave abuse of discretion on the part of prosecutors, affirming that their findings on probable cause are generally respected unless clear arbitrariness is shown.

Garcia’s complaint stemmed from two videos posted by Baricuatro on TikTok in January and February 2025, where the governor raised questions about alleged kickbacks in the Provincial Government and the timing of an environmental audit involving Apo Cement Corporation.

Garcia argued that the statements damaged her reputation and dishonored her office.

However, Baricuatro maintained that her statements were posed as questions and were made in line with her duties as a public official addressing matters of public concern.

Prosecutors earlier ruled that the January 30 video could not be sufficiently established as published, while the February 9 video did not constitute libel.

They noted that the statements were in interrogatory form, used ordinary language, and did not demonstrate malice a key element in cyberlibel cases.

The DOJ agreed, emphasizing that statements framed as questions, particularly those based on publicly known facts, do not easily meet the threshold for libel.

It added that public officials are subject to criticism in relation to their official functions, and that comments on public issues, when made without improper motive, are protected.

The department further noted that even inaccurate statements do not automatically prove malice, especially in cases involving public figures where actual malice must be clearly established.

Aside from the merits of the case, the DOJ also cited procedural lapses in Garcia’s petition, including her failure to indicate when she received the earlier resolution, as well as missing documents and inconsistencies in her submissions.

It also upheld the denial of her motion for reconsideration, saying her explanations did not justify the delay.

“Accordingly, this Office finds no sufficient reason to overturn the assailed joint resolutions,” the DOJ said in its ruling, ordering the dismissal of the petition.

Following the decision, Baricuatro welcomed the outcome, saying justice had prevailed.

“This is what happens when you have done nothing wrong, justice will serve itself. That is all I can say,” she said during a press conference.

The complaint was initially endorsed by the National Bureau of Investigation, which recommended the filing of two counts of cyberlibel under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

However, after review, the DOJ, through Secretary Fredderick Vida, affirmed the dismissal, bringing the case to a close. (ABC)