DOLE 7 sets P100M for flood-hit workers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 has allocated P100 million for immediate flood response and livelihood recovery efforts in Cebu following the devastation caused by typhoon Tino.

Dole 7 Director Roy Buenafe, in an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, said the fund will support emergency employment under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program, benefiting both formal and informal workers in the hardest-hit areas, including Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City and Talisay City.

Buenafe explained that affected workers will be employed for 10 days in clean-up, debris clearing and rehabilitation efforts. Beneficiaries are set to receive P5,400 each, based on the regional minimum wage of P540 per day.

Buenafe said around 780 formal workers affected by temporary business closures, such as gas stations and retail stores operating under “no work, no pay” schemes, have been profiled for immediate assistance.

“Ang ilahang trabaho kay dili silhig-silhig lang… adto sila motrabaho sa ilahang enterprise aron na maka-balik dayon sa operation,” said Buenafe, adding that the program started on Monday, Nov. 10.

Barangay work

Informal workers, meanwhile, will be deployed for similar short-term work in flood-hit barangays, with 200 beneficiaries targeted per barangay.

At least four barangays in Liloan were among their targets, six in Compostela, five in Danao City and three each in the cities of Talisay and Mandaue. Identifying the qualified beneficiaries will be the task of barangay officials.

“Ato lang gihangyo ang mga taga-barangay nga molikay usa sa politika… i-prioritize ’tung mga labing naapektuhan sa kalamidad,” said Buenafe.

The regional office is also coordinating with local government units, barangay captains and Public Employment Service Offices to identify eligible participants, particularly those over 18 years old and those physically fit for labor for the senior citizens.

Affected employers and business establishments can also endorse their workers to the program.

Additional funds

Buenafe added that if the P100-million budget runs short, Dole’s central office has pledged to augment funds to sustain the recovery program until all affected workers are assisted.

“The P100 million is for flooding victims alone,” Buenafe said. “If the needs exceed this, the secretary promised to provide additional support from the central office.”

He recalled Dole Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma’s support for additional funding for the workers affected by the earthquake off the coast of Bogo City in northern Cebu last Sept. 30. Buenafe said the program has been extended until December.

The intervention aims not only to provide immediate income but also to help affected communities and businesses recover faster by clearing mud, debris and waste in affected areas.

Buenafe also encouraged employers and firms to release early the 13th month and holiday bonuses to relieve the financial burden of their employees amid the recent calamities. / EHP