Dole 7 to employers: Give your workers heat breaks

THE Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (Dole 7) has urged employers in the region to allow their employees to take heat breaks due to the ongoing high temperatures.

Dole 7 Director Lilia Estillore told SunStar Cebu that paying attention to the well-being of employees is also a responsibility of the company.

She also urged employers to follow the implemented occupational safety and health protocols, which are in place for the safety of workers.

Health and weather experts have advised people to avoid staying outdoors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., saying it’s necessary not to stay under direct sunlight for more than 20 minutes as it can be harmful to health, especially for those with preexisting conditions.

Heat index

A weather expert at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Cebu recorded a high heat index for three consecutive days from Monday, April 22, to Wednesday, April 24, peaking at 39 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m.

Weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino from Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division explained that this number indicates extreme caution, warning of possible heat cramps, exhaustion and even heatstroke from prolonged outdoor activities.

Eclarino anticipates further increases in the heat index and surface temperature in May, traditionally the hottest month in Cebu. / KJF