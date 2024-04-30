Dole announces more jobs in CV

AT LEAST 4,206 job vacancies will be available in the cities of Cebu and Dumaguete for job seekers during the Labor Day celebration on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Luchel Taniza of the Department of Labor and Employment Central Visayas (Dole 7) said on Tuesday, April 30, that two simultaneous Labor Day jobs fairs will take place in Cebu City and Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Dole 7 said the job fair in Cebu City will take place at the City Wing Atrium, SM Seaside City Cebu, with 25 participating employers present and 3,051 job vacancies.

Based on Dole’s data, the jobs that are in demand are the following: Call center representatives (300 slots), English as a second language (ESL) camp teacher (200 slots), healthcare associates (200 slots), Service crew (200 slots), customer service advisor (150 slots), and customer service associates (100 slots).

In Dumaguete City, the jobs fair will happen at Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Center, featuring around 1,261 local vacancies from 22 employers.

The most in-demand job positions are call center agent (425), English customer representatives (200), telephone sales representatives (200), customer service representative (40), and sales agent (40).

Target

Dole 7 Director Lilia Estillore said they target 30 percent of the total job vacancies to be hired-on-the-spot, or 1,293 positions.

She said other employers do not directly hire applicants as some employers require additional processes and requirements when hiring.

Estillore cited the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry which requires more than just the on-the-spot interview as BPOs usually ask applicants to return for another set of interviews.

Meanwhile, last April 27, a separate jobs fair was held at the Mandaue City Sports Complex, offering 5,451 local job opportunities from 32 employers.

The available positions were service crews, call center reps, ESL teachers, healthcare associates, customer service advisors, sales associates and outbound sales agents.

Coaching

Estillore urged job seekers to contact the local Public Employment Service Office (Peso) to avail themselves of employment coaching to help them answer job interviews.

Meanwhile, a one-stop-shop service will be available for applicants attending the jobs fair, held in partnership with other government agencies such asPag-Ibig Fund, PhilHealth, Social Security System, Professional Regulation Commission, Department of Trade and Industry, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Philippine Statistics Authority, and the National Bureau of Investigation.

The labor agency will offer one-on-one consultations on employment concerns and address queries about the Department’s programs and services through Dole Clinic Services.

Rally

Meanwhile, labor groups in Cebu will hold an early morning rally starting at 5:30 a.m. on May 1 to express their grievances.

The rally will be attended by members of the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa-Sentro, Partido Manggagawa, Sugbuanong Mamumuo ng Nagkahiusa Alang sa Living Wage.

These labor groups will come from different starting points and will converge at the Fuente Osmeña Circle at 8 a.m. for a brief program. / KJF