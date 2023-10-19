Dole gives guidelines for fair compensation on upcoming holidays

WHETHER one is in the office or working in the field this October and November, the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 said fair compensation is vital.

The Dole Central Office has outlined holiday pay rules for the upcoming special and regular holidays.

Labor Advisory 24, Series of 2023, signed by Dole Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on Oct. 12 and made public on Oct. 16, serves as the basis for wage computations.

The advisory covers the special non-working day on October 30, as per Proclamation 359, Series of 2023, along with All Saints’ Day on November 1 and All Souls’ Day on November 2.

This year, Bonifacio Day, traditionally observed on November 30, falls on a Thursday. However, Proclamation 90 has shifted the holiday to November 27, which is a Monday.

The advisory outlines the wage computation for employees working on special non-working days:

If an employee does not work, the “no work, no pay” principle applies, unless there is a company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day.

For work done during the special non-working day’s first eight hours, employees receive an additional 30 percent of their basic wage.

Overtime work on a special non-working day warrants an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate.

For employees working on a special non-working day that coincides with their rest day, the employer is required to pay an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours. Overtime work on such a day entitles workers to an extra 30 percent of their hourly rate.

The advisory also clarifies the wage computation for employees who work on November 27, a regular holiday:

Employees who do not report to work receive 100 percent of their daily wage, provided they are on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

If the day preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day or the scheduled rest day, employees are entitled to holiday pay if they worked or were on leave with pay on the preceding day.

For work during the regular holiday’s first eight hours, employees receive 200 percent of their wage.

Overtime work on a regular holiday requires an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate.

Employees working on a regular holiday that coincides with their rest day, are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic wage. Overtime work on such a day requires an extra 30 percent of the hourly rate.

The Dole said work done on November 30 is computed based on ordinary working day rates. Employees who report to work receive 100 percent of their wage rate for the first eight hours. Overtime work warrants an additional 25 percent of their hourly rate.

Its advisory provides a clear framework for both employers and employees to follow, promoting transparency and fairness in wage payments.

The agency urged employers to adhere to these guidelines to ensure fair compensation for their workers during the holiday season.