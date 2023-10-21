DOLE intensifies drive vs child labor in Central Visayas

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE 7) will intensify its monitoring and profiling of nearly 4,000 child laborers (CL) in the region by the end of the year as part of its campaign to decrease child labor in the Central Visayas.

In its latest monitoring and profiling, DOLE 7 has interviewed around 3,078 or 78 percent of the 3,959 child laborers in the Central Visayas from May to August this year.

DOLE 7 Regional Director Lilia Estillore said last October 11 that the remaining 881 or 22 percent of the 4,000 CLs will be monitored by DOLE Cebu Provincial Field Office before the year ends, with emphasis on the municipalities of Tuburan, Daanbantayan, and Compostela.

Monitoring the situation of profiled child laborers enables DOLE 7 to decide which of them should be given priority when receiving government interventions, such as livelihood assistance for the parents or guardians of the CLs so that the latter will be able to attend school and complete their education.

“DOLE has started extending assistance to these children and to their parents or guardians in order to ensure that they will be removed from child labor,” Estillore said.

Around 290 of the identified parents and/or guardians of child laborers in the province received livelihood assistance totaling P8.3 million last June 12 during the World Day Against Child Labor celebration in Barili town, southwest Cebu, after completing their project proposals, according to Estillore.

The help was provided through the DOLE's Kabuhayan Para sa Magulang ng Batang Manggagawa (Kasama) program, which transfers goods in kind to parents of child laborers in an effort to eradicate child labor and promote sustainable, alternative sources of income.

“With our continued efforts in monitoring the children we profiled last year, we hope to provide the most suitable alternative livelihood undertakings to their parents or guardians so that the children won’t have to work anymore. Instead, they will go to school and finish their education,” Estillore added. (EHP)