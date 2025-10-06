Dole probes BPOs over quake safety lapses

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 has ordered a Cebu-based business process outsourcing (BPO) company to temporarily stop operations for allegedly exposing workers to “imminent danger” and unsafe conditions following the Sept. 30, 2025 earthquake in Cebu.

The Dole 7 found multiple occupational safety and health violations committed by the BPO firm under Department Order (DO) 252-2025, such as the absence of an emergency and disaster preparedness and response plan, particularly for natural calamities like earthquakes; a hazard identification, risk assessment, and control system that did not cover earthquake-related risks; inconsistencies in the composition and operation of its safety and health committee; and the lack of a construction safety and health program for ongoing fit-out construction in one of its occupied floors.

In an advisory, Dole 7 Director Roy Buenafe said the agency is now inspecting and conducting investigations on BPO firms that failed to ensure the structural and occupational safety of their employees.

Last Friday, Oct. 3, Dole 7 inspectors checked on at least two BPO firms that were the subjects of several complaints on alleged violations.

“This is just the initial shot. More and more vigorous inspections will happen onward,” said Buenafe in a statement on Sunday, Oct. 5.

The agency explained these deficiencies indicate the company’s laxity in implementing safety and health measures within the worksite, exposing their workers to danger.

Under Section 42 of DO 252-2025, a company that fails to comply with the order faces daily penalties of up to P100,000.

Dole 7 said employees affected by a work stoppage due to the employer’s violation must still receive their regular wages during the suspension period.

If possible, workers may be temporarily reassigned or allowed to adopt alternative or flexible work arrangements, provided that their new workspaces are safe.

Dole 7 urged the building administrator of the affected BPO firm to secure clearance from the Office of the Building Official (OBO) or other government authorities to certify that the premises are structurally sound.

Complaints

A BPO workers’ representative on Thursday, Oct. 2, filed a complaint against 10 BPO firms that allegedly forced them to stay at work or return to their stations immediately after the earthquake.

The complainant, BPO Industry Employees Network (Bien)-Cebu, said these firms allegedly had labor and safety violations during and after the earthquake.

According to Bien-Cebu’s complaint, some workers were forced to return to production floors even when exits were blocked, offered double pay to continue working despite safety risks, ordered to resume operations just 30 minutes after the tremor without structural clearance, threatened with job loss ornotices to explain for leaving work, penalized with pay cuts or suspension for absences the next day; and denied medical aid or psychological debriefing after the incident.

One case involved a pregnant worker who was left unaided to descend several flights of stairs during evacuation.

Bien-Cebu called on Dole 7 to enforce accountability, not only on employers but also building administrators and account managers, who allegedly pushed operations despite aftershocks.

Buenafe confirmed to SunStar Cebu that four BPO firms were under investigation.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has since convened talks with BPO companies, labor groups, and property managers to review disaster risk protocols and building safety standards after receiving the complaints.

Meanwhile, another BPO firm, in a separate notice of conference, was ordered to explain and correct identified safety deficiencies.

Buenafe said the order has since been lifted on Sunday, October 5 after the firm complied with all major requisites stipulated by Dole 7 to ensure workers’ safety and welfare. This includes the submission of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Program to the Dole-7. / EHP