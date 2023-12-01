DOLE releases guidelines on 13th month pay

AS THE year draws to a close, employees eagerly await the release of their 13th month pay, a significant financial boost during the holiday season.

To shed light on the calculation process, the Department of Labor and Employment Central Visayas (DOLE 7) issued a comprehensive guideline on November 23, 2023.

The agency said that 13th month pay is mandated for rank-and-file employees in the private sector, without regard to their position, designation, or employment status.

It said that this provision applies universally, irrespective of the method used to pay their wages, on the condition that they have worked for at least one month during the calendar year.

Rank-and-file employees, commonly known as ordinary workers, are those who are not classified as managerial or supervisory employees.

The computation of the 13th month pay is straightforward. For regular employees, it equals one-twelfth (1/12) of the total basic salary earned during the year. The formula is as follows:

13th Month Pay = Total Basic Salary Earned During the Year ÷ 12

This total basic salary encompasses all salary components, such as regular allowances and other monetary benefits, excluding reimbursements, overtime pay, and nonmonetary benefits like food and lodging allowances.

For probationary employees who have not completed a full year of service, a pro-rated formula is applied:

13th Month Pay = (Total Basic Salary Earned During the Probationary Period ÷ 12) x Number of Months Actually Rendered

Here, the number of months actually rendered refers to the duration the employee has worked during the probationary period.

Contrary to private-sector workers, government employees are not covered by the 13th month pay law.

Instead, they may receive other monetary benefits like a 14th month pay, mid-year bonuses, and year-end bonuses. The 14th month pay is discretionary, while bonuses are based on tenure and performance.

Employers are mandated to release the 13th month pay on or before December 24. Any request or application for exemption or deferment will not be considered or approved.

This guideline aims to inform employees with the knowledge needed to navigate the calculation of their 13th month pay, ensuring a smoother and informed process as the festive season approaches.

The 13th month pay is mandatory under the Labor Code of the Philippines and Presidential Decree 851.

In order to guarantee compliance with the law, the government mandates employers to submit a report through the DOLE establishment report system by January 15, 2024.

The DOLE provincial and regional offices overseeing the establishment's jurisdiction will monitor compliance with general labor standards.

For inquiries regarding the 13th month pay, the public is recommended to contact the DOLE hotline at 1349 or 0931-066-2573 from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (KJF)