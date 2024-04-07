Dole reminds employers of pay rules for April 9, 10 holidays

AS THE country prepares to observe the upcoming holidays of Araw ng Kagitingan on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and Eid’l Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) has issued a reminder to employers regarding holiday pay regulations.

A labor advisory, signed by Labor Secretary Buenvenido Laguesma and posted by the Dole 7 on its Facebook page on Friday, April 5, states the guidelines for employers in providing extra pay to employees who will report to work on the coming holidays.

The twin regular holidays mean employees who will be working on these days will earn more.

Earning more than her basic daily pay is what makes Michelle (not her real name), 24, eager to work every holiday.

Michelle, a customer representative at a business process outsourcing company in Cebu City, said she often saves the extra money she earns in her savings account instead of spending it.

Araw ng Kagitingan, also known as Day of Valor or Bataan Day, commemorates the heroism and sacrifice of Filipino soldiers during World War II.

A significant Islamic holiday, Eid’l Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. Eid’l Fitr, or Festival of Breaking Fast, is a movable feast, as its date varies every year due to Muslims following the appearance of the crescent moon to determine the beginning and end of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs.

Dole said that for employees to receive 100 percent of their daily wage on a regular holiday, they must either report to work or be on paid leave on the last working day before the scheduled regular holiday.

For work performed on a regular holiday, employees are entitled to receive a total of 200 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours.

If employees work beyond eight hours, they will receive an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on top of the 200 percent.

Employees who work on a regular holiday that also falls on their rest day should be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic daily wage on top of the 200 percent holiday pay. They should also receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate for any overtime hours worked.

Article 94 of the Labor Code ensures workers’ entitlement to holiday pay for those who work during regular holidays.

Paragraph B of this provision specifies the requirement for “double pay” for employees working on a regular holiday.

“Every worker should get their regular daily pay on regular holidays, except in retail and service businesses that usually have less than 10 workers. The boss can make an employee work on any holiday, but the employee should get paid double their regular rate,” it said. / KJF