Dole sets rules for November holidays

EMPLOYEES who report for work on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day are entitled to 130 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours, the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) said.

Sunday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, are special non-working days under Proclamation 1006, series of 2025.

Under Labor Advisory 18, series of 2026, employees who do not work on these days will not be paid under the “no work, no pay” principle, unless a more favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement provides otherwise.

Employees who work beyond eight hours on either special non-working day are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on that day.

If either special non-working day falls on an employee’s rest day, those who report for work must be paid 150 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

For overtime work on a special non-working day that also falls on an employee’s rest day, employers must pay an additional 30 percent of the applicable hourly rate.

Bonifacio Day pay

Dole also outlined the pay rules for Nov. 30, Bonifacio Day, which is a regular holiday.

Employees who do not work on the regular holiday are entitled to 100 percent of their basic wage for the day, subject to the conditions set by Dole.

Those who report for work must be paid 200 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

Employees who work beyond eight hours are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the regular holiday.

If Bonifacio Day falls on an employee’s rest day, those who report for work are entitled to an additional 30 percent on top of the 200 percent holiday rate.

For overtime work on a regular holiday that also falls on an employee’s rest day, an additional 30 percent must be paid on top of the applicable overtime rate. / DPC