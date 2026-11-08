Domestic tourism props up Cebu dining

CEBU’S food and beverage (F&B) sector is drawing support from domestic tourism and local consumers, helping restaurant operators cushion the impact of slower foreign tourist arrivals and a fragile economic environment, according to Japanese restaurant operator Nonki Group.

Junichi Machida, chief operating officer of Nonki Group, said domestic diners remain the primary market for most of the company’s restaurants, with foreign tourists accounting for only a small portion of customer traffic in its city-based branches.

“Majority of our clients are really locals dining in,” Machida said in an interview.

He estimated that tourists contribute about 10 percent to 15 percent of customers, and at most 20 percent, in the group’s restaurants within major cities such as Cebu, Mandaue and Davao.

The growth in domestic travel, particularly among Filipinos who have visited Japan, has also helped strengthen demand for Japanese cuisine in the local market.

Machida said the tourism boom that encouraged more Filipinos to travel to Japan introduced more consumers to Japanese food, creating demand for these dining experiences when they returned home.

However, restaurants in tourism-dependent locations, including Lapu-Lapu City and Bohol, have felt the effects of weaker tourist activity.

The group’s branches along Airport Road and in JPark, as well as its two restaurants in Bohol, are more exposed to fluctuations in tourist arrivals than its city-based outlets, he said.

Despite the challenging environment, Nonki Group has continued to expand selectively, with the latest opening of Sushi Station by Nonki at Ayala Center Cebu, marking its first project with the property developer.

Under the Nonki Group are restaurant brands—Nonki Japanese Restaurant, Koshima, Sushi Station, Nonki Express and Izakaya Umiraku.

The company is also preparing to reopen its Nonki branch at SM City Cebu following renovations, with operations targeted to resume in November.

Machida said the group is considering further expansion in the Visayas and Mindanao, where it sees opportunities for Japanese dining concepts, particularly in markets that remain underserved.

However, the company is being cautious about committing to new locations amid uncertain consumer spending and rising operating costs.

“We don’t want to say yes, and then sales are quite low, so we might have a hard time setting it up,” he said.

Preparing for El Niño

Beyond weak tourism and cautious consumer spending, the group is also preparing for the potential impact of a strong El Niño on its supply chain, particularly agricultural commodities sourced locally and overseas.

Machida said suppliers have also become cautious about possible supply disruptions, prompting the company to improve its demand forecasting and inventory planning.

The group regularly provides suppliers with forecasts of its requirements so they can secure sufficient stocks ahead of potential supply disruptions.

Its exposure extends beyond domestic agricultural products to imported ingredients, including Japanese rice and other commodities sourced from Thailand, where Japanese manufacturers also operate production facilities.

Machida said advance forecasting remains the company’s primary measure against supply uncertainty, as the effects of El Niño on agricultural production are largely beyond its control.

Rising logistics costs and inflation have also put pressure on restaurant margins, although the company has so far avoided increasing menu prices.

He said Nonki Group managed to remain profitable throughout the year despite tighter margins, allowing it to keep prices unchanged while protecting customers from additional costs.

“It doesn’t make sense for us to raise prices when spending power is not there,” he said.

Expansion at a measured pace

Rather than pursuing rapid expansion through franchising, Nonki Group intends to grow at a pace that allows it to maintain food quality and service standards.

Machida said the group is not currently open to franchising because its priority is customer experience and consistency rather than maximizing the number of outlets.

The company is also investing in technology to improve restaurant operations. Its Sushi Station concept uses automated conveyor systems and talking delivery robots equipped with sensors to navigate restaurant floors without bumping into one another.

The technology allows the group to operate with about 20 percent fewer employees than a conventional restaurant of comparable size, he said.

For the group, expansion will depend on its ability to sustain its operating standards while navigating higher costs and changing consumer demand. / KOC