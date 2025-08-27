Domestic trade hits 16.05M tons in Q1; water transport posts sharp decline

THE total volume of domestic trade in the Philippines reached 16.05 million tons in the first quarter of 2025, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed. Commodities were largely moved through water transport (50.9 percent) and road transport (49.1 percent), with air accounting for a minimal share of 0.03 percent.

The bulk of shipments— 8.17 million tons—were transported by water, though this marked a 16.3 percent drop from 9.77 million tons in the same period last year. Commodities carried by air also fell sharply, down 46.2 percent year on year to 5,420 tons. Meanwhile, road transport handled 7.88 million tons in the quarter.

By region, Calabarzon posted the highest outflow of traded commodities at 2.86 million tons(17.8 percent share), followed by Davao Region with 2.36 million tons and the National Capital Region (NCR) with 2.18 million tons.

NCR, however, led in inflows, receiving 2.45 million tons or 15.2 percent of the total. This was followed by Soccsksargen with 2.32 million tons and Calabarzon with 1.51 million tons. The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao registered the lowest inflow at just 0.04 million tons.

Calabarzon recorded the most favorable trade balance at 1.35 million tons, followed by Davao Region (1.34 million tons) and Northern Mindanao (1.11 million tons). Soccsksargen logged the biggest deficit at -2.19 million tons.

Domestic trade value rises to P1.23T

In value terms, domestic trade in the first quarter amounted to P1.23 trillion, with most commodities transported via road (59.9 percent), followed by water (40.1 percent) and air (0.04 percent).

Commodities moved by water were valued at P492.79 billion, up 2.7 percent from a year ago, while those transported by air rose 23.6 percent to P470 million. Road transport remained dominant, with a trade value of P736.77 billion.

Among regions, Northern Mindanao posted the highest outflow value at P325.78 billion (26.5 percent of total), followed by Calabarzon (P219.81 billion) and NCR (P151.95 billion).

On the other hand, Calabarzon recorded the highest inflow value at P213.39 billion (17.3 percent), ahead of NCR (P176.59 billion) and Soccsksargen (P135.34 billion). BARMM registered the lowest inflow value at only P2.13 billion.

Trade balance in value terms

Northern Mindanao posted the highest favorable trade balance in value at P207.05 billion, followed by Bicol Region (P112.31 billion) and Davao Region (P20.46 billion).

The largest trade deficits were recorded in Soccsksargen (P-126.97 billion), Zamboanga Peninsula (P-93.56 billion) and Caraga (P-64.60 billion). (KOC)