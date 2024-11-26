Domestic trade shrinks amid decline in quantity, value

THE domestic trade sector experienced a significant downturn in the third quarter of 2024, with both the quantity and value of traded commodities showing substantial declines compared to the same period in 2023.

The total quantity of domestic trade for the third quarter was recorded at 4.43 million tons, marking a sharp 28.1 percent drop from the 6.16 million tons registered in the same period last year. This follows decreases of 22 percent in the second quarter this year and 4.8 percent in the third quarter last year.

Of the total volume, 99.8 percent of the commodities were transported via water (coastwise), while the remaining 0.2 percent were traded by air.

Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials led the trade in terms of quantity, with 1.27 million tons (28.6 percent share), followed by food and live animals at 0.79 million tons (17.7 percent) and machinery and transport equipment at 0.59 million tons (13.2 percent).

Central Luzon emerged as the top region for domestic trade quantity, contributing 1.43 million tons (32.2 percent share) of the total, trailed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1.17 million tons (26.5 percent) and Northern Mindanao with 0.40 million tons (8.9 percent).

Trade value

The total value of domestic trade in the thrid quarter amounted to P183.73 billion, a significant 29 percent decrease from the P258.86 billion recorded in the third quarter last year. Similar to the volume, 99.8 percent of traded commodities by value were moved via water, with the rest by air.

Machinery and transport equipment accounted for the highest trade value at P56.50 billion (30.8 percent share), followed by food and live animals at P32.83 billion (17.9 percent) and manufactured goods classified chiefly by material at P28.33 billion (15.4 percent).

Among regions, NCR registered the highest trade value at P75.15 billion (40.9 percent), followed by Northern Mindanao with P22.75 billion (12.4 percent) and Mimaropa Region with P22.41 billion (12.2 percent).

Central Visayas topped in inflow value, receiving P41.60 billion (22.6 percent share) worth of commodities, followed by Calabarzon at P24.11 billion (13.1 percent) and Caraga at P23.63 billion (12.9 percent). On the other hand, Cagayan Valley recorded the lowest inflow value at P3.72 thousand.

The NCR recorded the highest favorable trade balance at P60.85 billion, followed by Mimaropa Region with P13.62 billion and Central Luzon with P13.45 billion. Meanwhile, Central Visayas posted the most significant unfavorable trade balance at -P29.36 billion, trailed by Calabarzon at -P24.09 billion and Caraga at -P19.21 billion. / KOC