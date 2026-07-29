Domestic travel lifts Cebu tourism despite dip in foreign visitors

DOMESTIC travel kept Cebu Province’s tourism industry growing in the first quarter of 2026, offsetting a decline in foreign visitors and pushing partial guest arrivals to 496,462, according to the Provincial Tourism Office (PTO).

Data obtained by SunStar Cebu on July 17, 2026, showed guest arrivals from January to March rose 1.17 percent from the same period in 2025, driven by a surge in domestic travelers.

“Based on our data, guest arrivals from January to March increased by 1.17 percent compared with the same period in 2025,” PTO head Rowena Montecillo said.

Montecillo said they cannot yet provide complete figures because consolidated monitoring only began after she assumed office in June 2025.

Domestic travel offsets decline in foreign tourists

Montecillo said a 10 percent increase in domestic travelers more than made up for the slight decline in foreign arrivals during the first three months of the year.

She said inbound foreign arrivals fell by about two to five percent, although the PTO had yet to release the exact figure.

South Korea accounted for the highest number of foreign visitors, followed by Japan, the United States, China and Taiwan.

Festivals fuel first-quarter travel

Montecillo attributed the increase to Cebu’s traditional peak travel season, major festivals and international events held during the first quarter.

“January to March is usually our peak tourism season. We expected higher arrivals because of the events held during the period. Although the Province was still recovering from last year’s calamities, hosting the Asean Tourism Forum also attracted more visitors,” she said.

The Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival drew large numbers of domestic visitors, while returning overseas Filipinos extended holiday stays with their families. International delegates attending the Asean Tourism Forum also contributed to first-quarter arrivals.

Top destinations

The PTO tracks tourism arrivals in the 51 local government units under the Cebu Provincial Government, excluding the independent chartered cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

Partial reports showed Mandaue City recorded the highest number of guest arrivals among reporting localities with 140,000, followed by Cordova with 66,001.

Tabuelan logged 30,670 visitors, driven by its white-sand beach resorts, while Daanbantayan recorded 28,924 tourists, supported by diving destinations on Malapascua Island.

In southern Cebu, Oslob recorded 26,453 visitors, largely because of whale shark watching tours, while Santa Fe on Bantayan Island registered 26,393 arrivals.

Dalaguete recorded 17,176 visitors, while Balamban and Badian each logged 15,144 arrivals. Moalboal recorded 12,199 tourists and Toledo City registered 10,115 visitors.

Eight local government units (LGUs) — Carcar, San Fernando, Sibonga, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Alcantara and Ginatilan — had not submitted complete first-quarter reports as of publication, making the total partial.

Encouraging longer stays

Montecillo urged local governments to work together in developing tourism circuits that encourage visitors to stay longer and explore nearby destinations instead of making day trips.

“We want visitors to stay longer. Those visiting Oslob can also explore nearby attractions in Samboan, Ginatilan and Malabuyoc instead of leaving after a single activity,” she said.

She said destinations that rely heavily on day tours often see accommodation establishments left underused because visitors return to urban centres after only a few hours.

“It’s not enough for visitors to come only for whale shark watching in Oslob. We want them to discover nearby attractions so hotels and other accommodation establishments also benefit from tourism,” she said.

To sustain tourism growth, the Provincial Government has begun offering incentives to both domestic and international tour operators.

“We’re doing our best. We’re offering incentives to local and international tour operators. If they’re interested in bringing visitors to Cebu, we encourage them to coordinate with us so we can support their efforts,” Montecillo said.

Montecillo did not specify the incentives being offered or provide the Province’s full-year tourism target. She said additional reports from several LGUs are still being consolidated, meaning first-quarter arrival figures may increase once all submissions are received. / CDF