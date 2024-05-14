Domingo bags WBC Trainer’s Belt for work with Jerusalem

ZIP Sanman head coach Michael Domingo was recently awarded the World Boxing Council (WBC) Trainer’s belt because of his hard work and dedication as the trainer of newly-crowned WBC minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem.

“It felt like I also became a world champion. What I didn’t get when I was boxing, I got it now. Thanks to Melvin Jerusalem and our hard work, we really had some good results. It really is a great feeling that I’m one of those who have been given this WBC Trainer’s belt,” Domingo told SunStar Cebu.

He received his WBC Trainer’s belt last May 9, 2024 at the Midas Hotel in Manila during the weigh-in of the fight between former world champion Marlon Tapales and Nattapong Jankaew.

Domingo had a solid career as a boxer from 1999 to 2012. He was a regional champion but never had the opportunity to fight for a world title. One of his greatest moments as a boxer was his unanimous decision upset of then-unbeaten prospect Mickey Roman in the Philippines vs. Mexico Boxing World Cup in 2007.

Domingo had much more success as a trainer and helped Jerusalem win two world titles in a span of two years.

Jerusalem won his first world title last year after dethroning defending World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight titleholder Masataka Taniguchi by a second-round stoppage in Japan. After losing the WBO belt, Jerusalem became a world champion again with a split decision over Yudai Shigeoka to win the WBC minimumweight strap last March 31, 2024 in Japan.

The concept of the WBC Trainer’s belt was the idea of former WBC president, the late Don Jose Sulaiman.

It was introduced by the WBC in 2018, through WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, to recognize trainers that are an integral part of a boxer’s success.

Some of the trainers that have been awarded with the belt are Freddie Roach, Nacho Berestain, Eddy Reynoso, Marc Ramsay, Bill Haney, Derrick James, Bryan “Bomac” Mcintyre, Shingo Inoue, Sugar Hill Steward, Ismael Salas, Marcos Caballero, Anatoly Lomachenko, Ross Enamait, Bobby Benton, Abel Sanchez, Alfedo Caballero, Carlos Vargas, Jamie Moore, Alexander Haan, Mick Akkawy, Suparp Boorod, Joseph Diaz Sr, Teofimo Lopez Sr. and Jose Santa Cruz. / EKA