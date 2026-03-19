Domingo chases boxing dream in the US

FILIPINO boxer Esneth Domingo is living his dream — training at Freddie Roach’s famous Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles and preparing for his first fight in the United States.

The 27-year-old arrived in America this week with his uncle and coach, Michael Domingo, ahead of his April 4, 2026 fight.

"I'm excited to be training here. This was always my dream, and now I’m living it. It’s truly a dream come true," Domingo told SunStar Cebu.

He will fight undefeated American Abraham Perez for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental flyweight title at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Domingo recently sparred with John “Scrappy” Ramirez, the WBA’s top-rated super-flyweight and a former world title challenger, at Brickhouse Boxing Gym.

Domingo was once world-ranked but lost his spot after a unanimous decision defeat to Miel Fajardo in October 2025. A win over Perez would put him back on the road to a future world title shot.

"I’ll give my best performance. I need to win this fight to be ranked again and eventually fight for a world title. My opponent doesn’t have anything I’m afraid of," Domingo said.

Perez, 26, is a rising star who has held multiple regional belts, including the NABF flyweight title after stopping Mexican boxer Adrian Ibarra last December. He is currently IBF No. 11 and WBO No. 14 in flyweight.

Domingo’s record stands at 22 wins, 4 losses, with 14 knockouts, while Perez is 13-0 with seven knockouts. / EKA