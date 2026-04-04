Domingo eyes huge win in US debut

ESNETH Domingo is hungry to reach his long-term goal of fighting for a world championship as he eyes a win in his US debut on Sunday, April 5, 2026 (PH time).

Domingo clashes with undefeated American prospect Abraham Perez in a crucial fight for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental flyweight strap at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“This will be a good fight. I promise to bring the belt back to the Philippines,” Domingo told SunStar Cebu.

The 27-year-old Domingo was closing in on a world title shot after being ranked No. 4 by the IBF last year. He dipped in the world rankings after losing to Jukiya Iimura by unanimous decision in an Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation flyweight title contest in Japan. He completely lost his world rankings after a unanimous decision loss to Miel Fajardo later that year.

“This is a very important fight for me. Because this is my key for a world title shot,” said Domingo.

The 26-year-old Perez is a fighter that’s on the rise. Last year, he won all three of his fights and walked away with the North American Boxing Federation flyweight strap with a fifth round stoppage of Adrian Yair Ibarra.

Perez is ranked No. 11 by the IBF and No. 14 by the Word Boxing Organization.

Domingo made weight at 110.2 pounds, while Perez tipped the scales a little bit heavier at 111 pounds in yesterday’s weigh-in.

Domingo boasts a record of 22-4 with 14 knockouts, while Perez has a perfect slate of 13-0 with seven knockouts. / EKA