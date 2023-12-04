Domingo guns for vacant WBO Global belt vs. Bravo

ESNETH Domingo gets a chance to break into the world rankings as he guns for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global flyweight belt against equally talented Michael Bravo in an event co-promoted by Elorde UKC Promotions, Knuckleheads Boxing, Sanman Promotions and ZIP Sanman on Dec. 18, 2023, at The Flash Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

Domingo is a former ALA Boy like his uncle and now trainer Michael Domingo. He’s one of the hottest young prospects from the Philippines right now.

A win over Bravo could earn Domingo a spot in the flyweight rankings of the WBO and a step closer to a world title shot against current world titleholder Jesse Rodriguez. Rodriguez is set to fight a unification bout with International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight king Sunny Edwards later this month.

“I won’t predict a knockout because my opponent is also good. But I think I can beat him,” the 25-year-old Domingo told SunStar Cebu. “This is the most important fight of my career so far. Being a world champion is my dream. I’ll get closer to that dream if I win this fight.”

Domingo has been training in Japan and continued his training in Cebu City at the ZIP Boxing and Wellness Center, sparring mainly with world-ranked KJ Cataraja.

“I’ve had a lot of sparring from different gyms. I just continued my preparations from when I was training in Japan. I’ll do my best to win the belt,” he said.

Domingo had a chance to become a regional champion in 2019. He lost to Alphoe Dagayloan by unanimous decision in a World Boxing Association Asia flyweight title fight in Cavite.

Domingo has had an impressive last two fights. He knocked out Japanese prospects Jukiya Iimura and Kosuke Tomioka.

The 30-year-old Bravo, on the other hand, is a heavy-handed warrior who has a very solid chin. He has fought some elite Filipino fighters, the likes of former interim World Boxing Council bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo and ex-world title challenger Giemel Magramo. His last fight was a split decision loss to Magramo in a WBO Oriental bantamweight title fight on June 17 in Parañaque City.

Domingo is 18-2 with 10 knockouts, while Bravo is 14-3 with seven knockouts.

In the co-main feature, undefeated prospect Carl Jammes Martin (22-0, 17 KOs) locks horns with the tough Thai veteran Chaiwat Buatkrathok (40-8, 26 KOs) for the vacant WBO Global super bantamweight belt.

In the undercard of the stacked boxing show, heavy-handed Jonjon Estrada (17-11-1, 14 KOs) faces off with fellow journeyman Jhon Gimeno (23-17-1, 13 KOs), “Magic” Mike Plania (28-3, 15 KOs) looks to bounce back from a loss and takes on up-and-comer Daniel Nicholas (7-2, 4 KOs), Arnel Baconaje (16-8, 11 KOs) trades leathers with JR Magboo (18-9-2, 9 KOs), experienced former ALA Boy Marjohn Yap (33-18, 17 KOs) squares off with battle-scarred veteran Monico Laurente (30-20, 7 KOs), Presco Carcosia (11-3-1, 9 KOs) is up against Alvin Medura (10-8, 7 KOs), Gabriel Santisima (3-0, 2 KOs) is fighting Arjhay Recto (2-4), Enrique Magsalin (9-5-2, 1 KO) clashes with Cebuano former world title challenger Vergilio Silvano (21-14-2, 12 KOs), Melvin Manangquil (7-9-4, 1 KO) exchanges blows with Royder Lloyd Borbon (6-17-3, 6 KOs), Cebu-based Japanese Kiyoto Narukami (1-0) is taking on Christian Tiburon (0-3), David Santisima (1-0, 1 KO) faces Gabriel Bajada (1-0, 1 KO) and Chinese Yesimuhan Yeerken makes his pro debut against Aaron Gaspar (0-1).