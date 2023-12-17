Domingo guns for WBO Oriental belt tonight

ESNETH Domingo attempts to become a regional champion as he faces tough Michael Bravo for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global flyweight belt against equally talented Michael Bravo in an event co-promoted by Elorde UKC Promotions, Knuckleheads Boxing, Sanman Promotions and ZIP Sanman on Dec. 18, 2023, at The Flash Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

The 25-year-old Domingo, a former ALA Boy fought for a regional title in 2019 but was defeated Alphoe Dagayloan by unanimous decision in a World Boxing Association Asia flyweight title fight in Cavite.

“I won’t predict a knockout because I won’t underestimate my opponent. I’ll just give best and try to win the belt,” Domingo told SunStar Cebu.

Domingo could break into the flyweight rankings of the WBO and a step closer to a world title shot if he wins over Bravo.

The current WBO flyweight champion is Jesse Rodriguez. He now holds two belts after stopping Sunny Edwards last Dec. 17 to win the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in the US.

Domingo was impressive in his last two fights, knocking out Japanese prospects Jukiya Iimura and Kosuke Tomioka.

In the meantime, Bravo is eager to bounce back after losing to former interim World Boxing Council bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo by split decision last June 17 in Parañaque City. He also faced former world title challenger Giemel Magramo in 2018, wherein he lost by a seventh-round stoppage.

“I need to put pressure on him,” said Domingo. “Based on his previous fights, he easily gets hurt when you hit him in the body.”

Dominho weighed-in at 110.8 pounds, while Bravo tipped the scales at the flyweight limit of 112 pounds.

Domingo is 18-2 with 10 knockouts, while Bravo is 14-3 with seven knockouts.