Domingo responds to JLC issue

Television host Robi Domingo has addressed reports of a confrontation with John Lloyd Cruz during the wedding after-party of Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde on Dec. 22, 2025.

The two were rumored to have nearly come to blows after Cruz allegedly took offense at what was described as an “inappropriate joke” made by Domingo.

“My stand is as long as Ria and Zanjoe are okay, then I’m okay. That’s what matters most,” Domingo said in an interview with Pep.ph.

“The Atayde family is okay, the Marudo family is okay. For me, there’s nothing to worry about,” he added.

Domingo neither confirmed nor denied the incident, but joked that Cruz may have been upset after Domingo asked Marudo how it felt to now be called “Mr. Atayde.” Both men were reportedly drinking that evening. / TRC S