Domingo set for battle vs. Fajardo in Manila

ESNETH Domingo and Miel Fajardo will be fighting for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia flyweight title in

another exciting all-Filipino war on Oct. 26, 2025, at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

The 28-year-old Domingo had a slight setback earlier this year that saw him dip in the world rankings. He needs a crucial win to help him move back up the flyweight ladder. Domingo is currently rated No. 11 by the IBF and No. 15 by the World Boxing

Organization (WBO).

After a five-fight winning run, Domingo lost by unanimous decision to Japanese Jukiya Iimura in an Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) flyweight title contest last May 3, 2025.

Domingo won his last fight, however, via a third-round stoppage of Ariston Aton in Gen. Santos City last month.

On the other hand, Fajardo is eager to re-enter the world rankings after dropping out following two losses. Fajardo had an awful campaign last year, losing both of his regional title fights.

He bowed down to Thanongsak Simsri via a lopsided unanimous decision in an OPBF light-flyweight bout and then also to Mchanja Yohana in a WBO Global flyweight title contest.

The 25-year-old Fajardo bounced back from those losses with a first-round demolition of Miller Alapormina in Parañaque City.

Domingo is 22-3 with 14 knockouts, while Fajardo is 12-3-2 with 11 knockouts.

The main event features an all-Pinoy world title fight between defending IBF minimumweight king Pedro Taduran (18-4-1, 13 KOs) and fast-rising undefeated Cebuano prospect Christian Balunan (12-0, 7 KOs).

Another Cebuano, AJ Paciones (11-0, 6 KOs), will also see action on the same card against Jeraldine Ocrarit (5-1, 5 KOs).

Also on the card, Lienard Sarcon (13-0, 5 KOs) will go up against Cebu-based Junibert Bantay (9-0, 1 KO), Hong Kong veteran Rex Tso (23-0, 14 KOs) will slug it out with Indian Sagar Chouhan (6-0-2, 2 KOs) in his second straight fight in the Philippines, and Junny Bugas (6-2, 3 KOs) will face Richard Garde (11-3, 9 KOs). / EKA