Domingo set for US debut against Perez

FILIPINO boxer Esneth Domingo is set to live out a lifelong dream as he prepares to fight in the United States for the first time.

“This is a great opportunity for me because it has always been my dream to fight in the US,” Domingo told SunStar Cebu.

The 27-year-old Domingo will try to bounce back from a recent loss when he faces undefeated American boxer Abraham Perez for the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) flyweight title on April 4, 2026. The fight will be held at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“It’s going to be my US debut, and I believe I can beat my opponent,” Domingo said.

Before his last fight, Domingo was climbing the world flyweight rankings. However, his rise was slowed after he lost by unanimous decision to Miel Fajardo on Oct. 26, 2025, in an IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title bout in Manila.

Before that loss, Domingo was ranked No. 11 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 15 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO). He is now unranked.

Domingo knows he will face a tough challenge against the 26-year-old Perez, but he believes his experience will make the difference.

“I have more experience and power,” Domingo said. “He has more of an amateur boxing style.”

Perez has quickly become one of the rising stars in American boxing. In 2023, he won his first regional title by knocking out Filipino boxer Jeronil Borres in the third round to claim the IBA Inter-Continental flyweight belt.

Later that year, Perez won another title after stopping Luis Villa in the ninth round to take the IBA flyweight championship.

In 2024, Perez continued his strong run by defeating Fernando Diaz to win the WBC Youth Silver flyweight title.

Most recently, Perez captured the NABF flyweight crown with a fifth-round stoppage of Adrian Ibarra. He is currently ranked No. 11 by the IBF.

Domingo goes into the fight with a record of 22 wins and four losses, including 14 knockouts. Perez remains unbeaten with 13 wins, seven of them by knockout. / EKA