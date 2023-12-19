Domingo stops Bravo in 11, wins WBO Global flyweight belt

ESNETH Domingo survived an early setback and knocked out tough Michael Bravo in the 11th round to win the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global flyweight title in the main event of Ultimate Knockout Challenge - “Unstoppable” on Monday night, Dec. 18, at The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

After a feel out first round, Domingo and Bravo turned up the pace and started trading heavy blows in the second round. Bravo got the better of Domingo in that round and caught him with a right hook that dropped the latter to the canvas.

Domingo evened out the fight in the fourth round after landing a solid right straight that sent Bravo to the canvas.

Domingo and Bravo continued to trade heavy blows in a very exciting and close fight.

The 25-year-old Domingo connected with a wicked right straight that knocked Bravo down to the canvas in the 11th round. The 30-year-old Bravo beat the count but looked wobbly. Domingo didn’t waste any more time and immediately jumped on Bravo, landing some solid punches. Referee Danrex Tapdasan saw enough to stop the fight at the 1:30 mark of the 11th round.

Domingo is now 19-2 with 11 knockouts and will most likely break into the top 10 of the WBO flyweight rankings. Bravo fell to 14-4 with seven knockouts.

In the co-main event, undefeated prospect Carl Jammes Martin battered tough Thai Chaiwat Buatkrathok and stopped him in the sixth round.

The 24-year-old Martin dropped Buatkrathok with a right uppercut following a series of punches. Buatkrathok stood up, but referee Alfie Jocosol waved off the fight at the 32-second mark of the sixth round because he felt that the Thai wasn’t fit to continue.

Martin won the vacant WBO Global super bantamweight title and improved to 23-0 with 18 knockouts, while Buatkrathok dropped to 40-9 with 26 knockouts.

In the undercard, John Gimeno (24-17-1, 13 KOs) won against Jon Jon Estrada (17-12-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision, Mike Plania (29-3, 16 KOs) made quick work of Daniel Nicolas (7-3, 4 KOs) and knocked him out in the first round, and Presco Carcosia (12-3-1, 9 KOs) dominated Alvin Medura (10-9, 7 KOs) by a lopsided unanimous decision.

Arnel Baconaje (17-8, 12 KOs) destroyed JR Magboo (18-10-2, 9 KOs) in a single round, former ALA Boy Marjohn Yap (34-18, 17 KOs) scored a unanimous decision win over fellow veteran Monico Laurente (30-21, 7 KOs), Enrique Magsalin (10-5-2, 1 KO) beat Cebuano former world title challenger Virgilio Silvano (21-15-2, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision, and Zillo Duyogan (3-2) outclassed Christian Gagarin (4-2-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision.

Gabriel Santisima (4-0, 3 KOs) stopped Arjhay Recto (2-5) in the third round, Melvin Manangquil (8-9-4, 1 KO) defeated Royder Lloyd Borbon (6-18-3, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision, Cebu-based Japanese Kiyoto Narukami (2-0) was victorious against Christian Tiburon (0-4) by unanimous decision, David Santisima (2-0, 1 KO) walked away with a una­­nimous decision over Lito Ba­de­­nas (1-2-1) and Chinese Yesimuhan Yeerken (1-0, 1 KO) had a success­ful pro debut with a first round stoppage of Eric Tolosa (0-6).