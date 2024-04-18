Dominion Holdings earns P277.3M, sets P1.50 in cash dividends

AT ITS annual stockholders’ meeting, Dominion Holdings Inc. (formerly BDO Leasing & Finance Inc.) announced higher earnings of P277.3 million in 2023, compared to P69.3 million in 2022.

This is mainly due to larger investment income with the rebalancing of its portfolio towards higher-yielding placements and debt securities.

The board of Dominion Holdings earlier approved the declaration of cash dividends of P1.50 per share to all stockholders on record as of April 30, 2024.

The payment date will be on May 10, 2024.

Dominion Holdings Inc.’s primary purpose is to hold/own real estate properties, securities/shares of stocks, and other assets of other companies and engage in investment and business activities involving these assets.

As an investment holding company, Dominion Holdings has more flexibility in pursuing business opportunities that can enhance shareholder value. / PR