Don Bosco-A, Ateneo to battle for U16 crown

Two strong teams are set for an exciting championship showdown in the Boys’ Under-16 division of the Aboitiz Football Cup.

Don Bosco Football Club (FC)-A and the Magis Eagles of Ateneo de Cebu both earned dominant semifinal wins on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City.

In the first game, Don Bosco FC-A faced Don Bosco FC-B in an all-Bosconian matchup. Don Bosco-A showed great teamwork and sharp shooting, scoring a convincing 7-0 victory.

The team controlled the match from start to finish and did not allow a single goal. The win kept their championship hopes alive and sent a strong message to their next opponent.

Later that afternoon, the Magis Eagles also impressed. Ateneo de Cebu defeated Abellana National School-A, 6-1, in the second semifinal match.

Although Abellana fought hard, the Eagles’ fast attacks and strong offense proved too much to handle. The five-goal win secured Ateneo’s spot in the championship round.

The tournament will conclude on Feb. 28 at the same venue. The day will begin with the match for third place between Don Bosco FC-B and Abellana National School-A at 7 a.m. The main event follows at 9 a.m., where the undefeated Don Bosco FC-A will face the Magis Eagles Ateneo de Cebu for the U16 title. / VIA RICO B. RAMIREZ