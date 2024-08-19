Don Bosco dominates Thirsty Football Cup

DON Bosco continued to prove that its one of the best teams in Cebu football after winning three titles in the 18th Thirsty Football Cup over the weekend at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Don Bosco snagged the Men’s Open title via a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Overtime FC.

The team actually finished second in Group 8 with eight points, two notches behind Manticao FC.

However, Don Bosco defeated two group leaders in the quarterfinals and semifinals to earn a spot in the championships.

Don Bosco defeated JR Impas B, 1-0, in the quarters and JR Impas A, 3-1, in the semis.

JL Conde was awarded MVP honors.

The Men’s Open division had a total of 40 teams participating.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco A defeated SRFC B, 5-4, also in a penalty shootout to win the Boys’ 18 crown. Glendale Bontuyan won the MVP title.

Don Bosco A also bagged the Boys’ 12 diadem with a 4-0 beating of the Pontevedra Futboleros. Mikhael Lukas Pazon was named MVP.

On the other hand, Alegra FC edged out Total FC, 3-2, likewise in a penalty shootout to win the Boys’ 14 title. Cobe Simbahon was awarded the Boys’ 14 MVP honors.

Bohol’s Gaher FC defeated Alegra FC for the Boys’ 16 crown. Dwayne Michael Mangubat won MVP honors.

Ilongo United bagged the Players 10 trophy after scoring a close 4-3 victory over Corpus Christi FC.

Sebastian Araneta was named the division’s MVP. / EKA