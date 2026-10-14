Don Bosco teams score big

DON Bosco teams continued to make their presence felt in the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup, collecting several convincing victories in the youth and men’s divisions last Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Don Bosco Liloan delivered a strong showing across age groups, blanking Don Bosco-B, 6-0, in the P12 Group C competition on Saturday before beating Cebu City Central School (CCCS), 4-0, the following day.

Prince Hendraych Yañez and Sebastian Nero Padillo earned man-of-the-match honors in the respective matches.

Don Bosco Liloan also overwhelmed Center of Development-North Hub, 8-0, in the Boys 14 Group A division on Sunday, with Aeron Pepito named man of the match.

Don Bosco-A defeated Legacy FC, 4-1, in the P12 Group A division on Saturday, with Jensen Charles Racaza earning individual honors. Makati FC also impressed, routing Cebu United, 6-1, in P12 Group B behind man-of-the-match Zhou Malingin.

In other youth matches, Guissepe FC edged Danao City, 1-0, in P12 Group A on Sunday, with Caleb De Leon taking man-of-the-match honors.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu defeated Guissepe FC, 3-2, in Boys 14 Group C, with Blu Llaban earning the individual distinction.

Don Bosco Magone posted a 10-2 victory over SportsGen in a Men’s Division 2 elimination game on Saturday, with Mike Manigos named man of the match.

Lapu-Lapu City also edged San Roque Football Club (SRFC), 4-3, in another Division 2 encounter, with Maverick Janea receiving the honor.

In the Men’s 38-and-above division, Erco Samareno blanked Don Bosco Magone, 6-0, on Saturday, with Archival Commendador earning man-of-the-match honors.

Sunday’s matches saw Don Bosco Alumni FC overwhelm Hangak FC, 8-1, behind man-of-the-match Bong Aller. Rongcales Futbolitos also defeated Guissepe Dads, 5-1, with Virgilio Manayon earning individual recognition.

In the Men’s 50-and-above division, Erco Samareno defeated KNF, 3-1, on Sunday, with Rommel Cuizon named man of the match. Aicon beat Don Bosco Alumni, 5-2, with Clifford Gualiza receiving the distinction. / RICO B. RAMIREZ