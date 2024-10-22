Don Bosco XI, Giuseppe, CFC lead cast of qfinalists

DON Bosco FC, Giuseppe FC, and Cebu FC (CFC) Academy advanced to quarterfinals of the Players 12 division after topping their respective groups in the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup last Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

Don Bosco FC-C finished at the top of Group 3 of the Players 12 division after a 12-0 demolition of Sportsgen International Academy.

Seven Don Bosco FC players scored in the match. Mikhael Lukas Pazon had four goals and Christian Claude Villamor and Gerard Claude Zapata both scored a brace, while Elijah Noah Ralloma, Zac Matthew Danao, Jacob Theo Calix Menaling, and Clyde Gerona added a goal each.

Giuseppe FC defeated University of San Carlos (USC)-BED, 1-0, in Group 1 of the Players 12 division courtesy of John Riekz Liorag in the 40th minute.

CFC Academy thrashed MFC Cebu, 13-0, in Group 2 of the Players 12 division.

Marcus Rama led CFC Academy’s charge with an impressive six-goal performance. Rio Kyamko and Shannon Malinao had two goals each, while Sandro Isidro, Zachary Repunte, and Joshua Enriquez contributed a goal apiece.

Other squads advancing to the Players 12 quarterfinals were Real Galaxy FC, USC-BED, Cebu United FC, FC Kickerz, and Kanlungan FC.

In the Players 10 age group, Don Bosco FC-A won against MFC Cebu-Blue, 3-1, to take Group leadership.

CFC Academy crushed Don Bosco FC-B, 4-0, in Group 2 and Giuseppe FC trampled MFC Cebu-White, 5-0, in Group 3.

The other teams reaching the Players 10 quarterfinals were Bato Spartans FC, MFC Cebu-Blue, Sportsgen International Academy, Sugbu Calidad FC, and MFC Cebu-White.

The Players 12 matches were played at the Don Bosco Technical College football field, while the Players 10 games were held at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium. / EKA