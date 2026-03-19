Don Macchiatos PH fuels 150 riders with P50,000

AS FUEL prices in Cebu reach unprecedented heights, local motorcycle riders found a moment of relief at a gasoline station in South Road Properties (SRP) on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

In an effort to ease the burden on motorists, Don Macchiatos Philippines organized a special fuel giveaway, drawing crowds eager for a break from the pump.

The initiative provided a full tank refill to motorcycle riders, a significant gesture considering the current local fuel costs.

At the station, prices were recorded at P117.80 per liter for diesel and P94.50 per liter for gasoline, highlighting the financial strain that motivated the long queues.

Ariel Alegado, Don Macchiatos Philippines chief operating officer, said they are not thinking of business as of this time and wanted to give back to the community.

"This is a simple gesture. We just want to give back to the community and help the Cebuanos," said Alegado on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

For many riders, the giveaway was more than just free fuel; it was a much-needed intervention during a period of extreme economic pressure.

Russell Cañedo said the free gas full-tank refill helped him ease his burdens because of the gasoline price hike. He added that he took the chance so that he could save money.

Among the waiting crowd, Aljun Margallo, a delivery rider, felt thankful as he described that his earnings for the next day would go to his family.

He added that the P100 for gas is like P50 for him as of this time.

The budget for the full tank gasoline giveaway is P50,000, and around 150 motorists lined up for the free refill. (BKA)