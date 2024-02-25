Don Macchiatos: Redefining the coffee industry nationwide

Despite competitors emulating their success, Nickie attributes Don Macchiatos’s rise to its dedicated focus on customer preferences and quality. Ariel said: “Aside from being affordable — knowing that Don Macchiatos is Cebu’s first P39 coffee — and knowing there are lots of rising businesses inspired by Don Macchiatos, it’s not just about business: We love our people. We are giving back to the community. And aside from that, we work as one.”

With expansions nationwide, Nickie stated, “The main goal of Don Macchiatos is that customers are waiting for something, and from time to time, there are surprises.” Amid nationwide recognition, both express gratitude for their Cebuano roots. Nickie encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to embrace risks, emphasizing the resilience and wisdom of Cebuano culture. Acknowledging franchisees as integral to their success, Ariel and Nickie emphasize the importance of consistency and uphold standards through rigorous auditing and training.

Reflecting on criticism, Nickie views feedback as invaluable for growth, while Ariel sees it as “an opportunity to improve and develop.” Their dedication to innovation stems from customer feedback and personal passion.

Reflecting on the brand’s viral success, Nickie said: “It was a huge surprise for us. Don Macchiatos started as work for fun. We were making a product for those people who wanted to try quality coffee. On day one, there were a lot of posts. I think it was people’s choice; the taste alone is what makes customers go back again and again.”

Looking ahead, they remain committed to innovation, ensuring Don Macchiatos’s relevance in an evolving market. While global expansion remains a possibility, their immediate focus is on enhancing customer experience and community engagement.

In addressing future challenges, Ariel said, “The industry is fast-paced, and it surprises us. The trials and problems, we learn from them along the way. We are very hungry to give surprise, to give customer satisfaction.” They remain open to global expansion while focusing on transitioning Don Macchiatos stores into café-style establishments, further enhancing the customer experience.

To give back to their franchisees, Ariel said, “We are giving franchisees an award to appreciate and recognize them for their consistency in managing our branches and upholding the brand of Don Macchiatos. Our franchisees, we consider them as our family.”

Nickie added: “Don Mac is not just a business. We are looking forward to maintaining not just the main branches but also our franchisees in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.”

As Don Macchiatos continues to redefine the coffee industry, Ariel and Nickie’s unwavering dedication to affordability, quality and community serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide.